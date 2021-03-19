Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 65,356 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 446.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after buying an additional 3,236,820 shares in the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,847,000 after buying an additional 3,077,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,939,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,255,000 after buying an additional 2,759,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES opened at $104.99 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.