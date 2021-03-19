Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 760 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

STZ opened at $231.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

