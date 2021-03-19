Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 790 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $187.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.49. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $113.71 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

