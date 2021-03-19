Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 961 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,676,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

NYSE ROK opened at $260.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.