Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11,661.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.41 and a 12-month high of $131.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

