Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Roku by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $6,714,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $397,596.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total transaction of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,567,320 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $341.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

