Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,740 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,231,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,781 shares of company stock worth $3,658,359. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NNN opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

