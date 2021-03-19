Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.32.

IQV stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 204.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

