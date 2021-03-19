Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.23 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 167,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,203 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 14.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 451,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,970 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 362.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

