Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.29 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. UBS Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of YUM opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $111.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.