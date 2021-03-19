Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after buying an additional 31,483 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

