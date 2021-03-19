Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.82 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,256 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.31 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

