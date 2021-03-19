Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1,295.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $109.95. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

