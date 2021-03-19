Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.15 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $501.42 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $542.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.10.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.