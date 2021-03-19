Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $15,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,524,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,984,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,963,169 shares of company stock valued at $610,895,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

