Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of GPC opened at $115.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

