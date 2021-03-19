Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALXN shares. Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $151.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.23 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

