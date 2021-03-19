Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

INFO stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.