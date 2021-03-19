Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $268.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

