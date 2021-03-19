Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

ALL opened at $116.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

