Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,210 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $74.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

