Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,472 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 30,472 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

