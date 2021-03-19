Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,480 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,269,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

MPC stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

