Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

