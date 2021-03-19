Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $174.69 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

