Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after buying an additional 2,932,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $39,857,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 950,361 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,306.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 963,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,861,000 after acquiring an additional 941,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.