Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,262,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after buying an additional 1,092,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,088.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 512,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,188,000 after buying an additional 428,084 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,059.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 296,537 shares in the last quarter.

EWT opened at $57.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

