Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $33.89 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

