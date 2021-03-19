Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

