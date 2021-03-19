Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,776 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

TER stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

