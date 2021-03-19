Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 111,800 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of The Timken worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Timken by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $84.83 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

