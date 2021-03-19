Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 192 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NVR by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NVR by 22.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,023.60.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,421.85 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,125.00 and a 1-year high of $4,832.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,614.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,248.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $64.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

