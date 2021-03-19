Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 24,800 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $16,823,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 647,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 476,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

BEN stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

