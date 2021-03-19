Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 52,168 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,168 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of STORE Capital worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

