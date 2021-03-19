Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,244 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after buying an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.33 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

