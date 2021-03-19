Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,649 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

