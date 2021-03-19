Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FMC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

