Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.00

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 717394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRDBY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

