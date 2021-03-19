Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 12,615 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.53.

BIDU opened at $264.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.30. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

