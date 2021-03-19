Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 14,417 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Steel Dynamics worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

