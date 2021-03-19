Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,005 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,054,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,887,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $268.95 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

