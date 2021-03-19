Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 42,160 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

