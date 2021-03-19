Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 42,500 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Athene worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Athene by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 959,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Athene by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 774,772 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $50.19 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $55.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

