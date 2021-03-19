Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 4,653 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in ResMed by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.22 and its 200-day moving average is $196.81. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

