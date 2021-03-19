Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 9,262 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Humana by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $407.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.