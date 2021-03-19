Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $322.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $278.42 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

