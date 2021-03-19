Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,714 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of Progyny worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after acquiring an additional 181,412 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Progyny by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In related news, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $147,628.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,362.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,636,805.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 382,313 shares of company stock worth $17,603,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

