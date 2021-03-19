Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 169,732 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of BorgWarner worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

BorgWarner stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

