Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,661 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $979.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP opened at $805.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $867.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $869.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

