Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 78,453 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,028. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $409.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.